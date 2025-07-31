No Violent Clashes Reported Along Thai Border, Confirms Spokesman



Bangkok: The front reported no serious clashes throughout the night until morning. Jirayu revealed that there were no reports of violent clashes in the front line throughout the night until this morning, while relevant agencies continue to monitor and prevent further incidents.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, stated that from late last night, Wednesday, July 30, 2015, from 9:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. today, there have been no reports of any violent incidents along the Thai border in any of the seven border provinces.

Relevant agencies, including military, civilian, administrative, and local operational units, continue to perform their duties to monitor and prevent incidents.