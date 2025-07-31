Search
Close this search box.

No Violent Clashes Reported Along Thai Border, Confirms Spokesman


Bangkok: The front reported no serious clashes throughout the night until morning. Jirayu revealed that there were no reports of violent clashes in the front line throughout the night until this morning, while relevant agencies continue to monitor and prevent further incidents.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, stated that from late last night, Wednesday, July 30, 2015, from 9:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. today, there have been no reports of any violent incidents along the Thai border in any of the seven border provinces.

Relevant agencies, including military, civilian, administrative, and local operational units, continue to perform their duties to monitor and prevent incidents.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
August 2025
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.