Pro Jasmine" leads Walmart golf

Sports



Pro Jasmine Thidapa Suwannapura takes the lead in the Walmart Golf Tournament in the United States after the first round.

The LPGA Tour golf tournament, ‘Walmart NW Arkansas Championship’, with a total prize money of 98 million baht in Arkansas, USA, in the first round, ‘Pro Jasmine’ Thidapa Suwannapura, a Thai female golfer ranked 110th in the world, was in good form, hitting 8 under par in a single day from 8 birdies without any bogeys, taking the lead alone, with Carlota Siganda, a Spanish pro, Ashlee Buhai, a South African pro, Maria Fassi, a Mexican pro, and Zheng Liquor, a Chinese pro, following in joint second place with a score of 7 under par.

As for the results of other Thai female pros in the first round, “Pro Meow” Pajaree Anannarukarn was in joint 9th place with 5 under par, “Pro Jin” Atthaya Thitikul was in joint 14th place with 4 under par.

Source: Thai News Agency

