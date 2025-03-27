Prime Minister to Discuss Appointment of General Kaemling at National Police Commission Meeting



Bangkok: The Prime Minister will discuss with the National Police Commission on the appointment of General Kaemling this afternoon. The Prime Minister is preparing to sit at the head of the table for the 3/2025 National Police Commission meeting to consider several important issues, including the selection and appointment of General Kaemling.

According to Thai News Agency, the meeting is scheduled to take place at 2:00 p.m. in the Sriyanont Meeting Room, Building 1, 2nd floor, Royal Thai Police Headquarters. Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, will chair the 3/2568 Police Commission meeting, which will address five agenda items. The first agenda item will involve matters to be informed by the Chairman, followed by the approval of the report from the previous meeting.

The third agenda item will focus on the operations report of the NLA in areas such as legal work, human resource management, and results aligned with NLA resolutions on significant issues. These include the assessment of public satisfac

tion with police services in accordance with the Police Act of 2024 and a report on matters like the request for rights, calculation of double service hours, and the NLA of Thai police officers assigned to the United Nations in East Timor.

In the fourth agenda, the discussion will cover important issues such as the draft of Police Commission regulations regarding additional pay for roles with special circumstances, positions of public health workers, and the selection and appointment of police officers to various advisory and expert roles within the Royal Thai Police. The meeting will also consider the selection and appointment of police officers as per the Police Commission’s decision. The fifth and final agenda item will address any other matters that may arise.