Bangkok Sets May 18 Election Date for Nong Chok District Council

According to Thai News Agency, Mrs. Wanthanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary of Bangkok and Director of Local Elections of Bangkok, signed an announcement on March 27, 2024, regarding the election of members of the Bangkok Council for Nong Chok District to fill vacant positions according to the Court of Appeal’s ruling. The election is scheduled for Sunday, May 18, 2025, while the application period is from March 31 to April 4, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Amarin Phiman Room, Bangkok City Hall (Giant Swing).





For those who are qualified and are not prohibited from exercising the right to apply for election as prescribed by law, who wish to apply for election as a member of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, please submit the application in person on the date, time, place, and application documents as specified.

