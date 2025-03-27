Cabinet Approves Draft of Entertainment Business Act with Casino Limitations



Bangkok: The Cabinet has given its approval to the draft of the Entertainment Business Act, with a particular focus on ensuring that casinos do not exceed 10% of the total entertainment complex. Mr. Jirayu Huangtrakul, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, announced that the draft, proposed by the Council of State, will now be forwarded to the House of Representatives for further deliberation. The primary aim of this investment is to boost tourism.





According to Thai News Agency, the draft, initially approved by the Cabinet on January 13, 2015, was prepared by the Ministry of Finance and subsequently reviewed by the Office of the Council of State. The Council of State maintained the original principles but introduced amendments in four key areas. These changes include assigning joint caretaking responsibilities to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior, expanding the duties and powers of the Policy Committee, modifying the mechanism for appointing directors, and establishing a framework for entertainment venue policy.





Furthermore, the draft stipulates that casinos must not exceed 10% of the land or usable area where the complete entertainment venue is located. The Policy Committee is tasked with setting criteria for casino operations, including anti-money laundering measures and effective control systems. Thai nationals wishing to gamble in casinos must maintain a fixed deposit account of at least 50 million baht for six months and meet other specified criteria.





Public opinion has been actively sought, with the bill being open for feedback on four occasions. The most recent public consultation saw 71,289 participants, with 80% expressing agreement. The Cabinet also emphasized the importance of aligning the law with government policy objectives and ensuring effective supervision and prevention of social impacts.





The draft now awaits deliberation in the House of Representatives, with the goal of economic stimulation through investment and tourism, while maintaining strict regulations on casino operations.

