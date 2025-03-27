Anutin Approves 9 Billion Baht Development Plan for 17 Provinces



Bangkok: “Anutin” sits at the head of the table in the integration meeting of the Central Region Provincial Group, approves the development plan for 17 provinces, budget of 9 billion, urges provinces and provincial groups to drive all projects to be transparent, correct and explainable.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Traisuree Traisaranakul, Secretary to the Minister of Interior and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior, announced that Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the Central Region Subcommittee meeting under the Integrated Area Administration Policy Committee. The meeting took place at the Damrongtham Meeting Room, Ministry of Interior City Hall Building, focusing on approving various development plans and budgets for 17 provinces.





The meeting addressed key issues including the approval of projects and budgets for the fiscal year 2026, which encompasses 292 projects across 17 provinces and 4 groups of provinces in the Central region, with an initial budget support of 9,113 million baht. Additionally, the meeting approved 65 government agency projects aligned with the Central region’s development goals for 2023-2027, totaling 24,443 million baht. The revised development plan for provinces and groups of provinces for the fiscal year 2026 was also approved.





Moreover, 20-year provincial development goals for Chai Nat and Kanchanaburi provinces were approved, with revisions to ensure clarity and alignment with criteria. Changes to projects in Ang Thong province were approved, with further presentation to the NLA, chaired by the Prime Minister, for additional consideration and approval.





Ms. Traisuree noted that the meeting reviewed matters from previous sessions, including a project change request for Samut Songkhram Province’s 2024 fiscal year operational plan. The project involves improving a section of asphalt concrete road, with a budget of 4.9 million baht. The meeting acknowledged the factual report supporting the project changes, adhering to procurement procedures and regulations while complying with the Budget Act.





Mr. Anutin emphasized the importance of maintaining a rigorous work process, studying relevant regulations, and ensuring transparency and accountability in all project steps, in accordance with the Integrated Area Administration Policy Committee’s criteria and procedures.





The subcommittee meeting witnessed participation from senior executives and committee members from various agencies, including Mr. Sorat Klinprathum, Mr. Rangsan Wanchaithanawong, and advisors to the Minister of Interior, alongside governors and representatives from all 17 provinces.

