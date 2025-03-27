Royal Thai Air Force Collaborates with Police in Arresting Gold Robbery Suspect



Bangkok: The Royal Thai Air Force has announced its cooperation with the police in the successful arrest of a suspect involved in a gold robbery case. Air Chief Marshal Prabhas Sornjaidee, acting as the Air Force spokesperson, disclosed that the operation took place on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, around 8:30 p.m., when the Air Force received a request for assistance from Phra In Racha Police Station. The suspect, identified as Flight Sergeant Major Woraphon from Wing 21, was involved in a robbery at a gold shop located in a shopping mall in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province.





According to Thai News Agency, the coordinated efforts of the police and air force police led to the successful capture of the suspect at his residence in Bangkok. The joint operation also resulted in the seizure of crucial evidence, including gold jewelry, firearms, and the vehicle used for the escape. The apprehended suspect, along with the evidence, was handed over to Phra In Racha Police Station for further legal action.





The Royal Thai Air Force has reiterated its dedication to upholding the discipline and standards expected of its personnel. It emphasized its willingness to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies to ensure that all legal proceedings are conducted appropriately, fairly, and in line with the judicial process.

