Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra Uncertain About Defamation Allegations Involving Ruangkrai


Bangkok: The Prime Minister expressed uncertainty regarding his mention of “Ruangkrai” following his statement about preparing to collect evidence for a defamation lawsuit through advertising. He maintained that the decision was ultimately his prerogative.



According to Thai News Agency, Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra addressed the situation in an interview, responding to Mr. Ruangkrai Leekijwattana’s actions. Ruangkrai, a member of the Palang Pracharath Party, is reportedly preparing to sue the Prime Minister over alleged defamatory remarks made through advertising. When asked about the matter, the Prime Minister appeared puzzled, questioning, “I referred to Mr Ruangkrai,” and added, “When?” with visible confusion.



The reporter informed the Prime Minister that Mr. Ruangkrai has compiled sufficient evidence to proceed with the lawsuit the following day (March 20). In response, the Prime Minister remarked, “Oh, I don’t know Mr. Ruangkrai’s schedule at all. Whatever.”

