

Beijing: “China” is ready to join hands with Thailand to fight accusations from third countries of violating human rights, confirming that everything is done correctly, emphasizing that the news of the killing of “Uighurs” is not true. Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, along with Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, led a group of government executives and the media to begin their first mission by meeting and discussing with Mr. Qi Yanjun, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Minister of Public Security, and his team, and listened to a briefing on the operations and care of the group of people sent back from China, especially the 40 Uyghurs who were sent back on February 27, 2025 at the reception house in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Qi welcomed the group and said that Thailand is ready to meet the Uighurs. China would like to commend the Thai government for working together to solve the problem and bring back the 40 people who were sent back. They had been in Thailand for more than 10 years. Some of them had health problems and were sick. Today, the Chinese government is trying to help these people return to a normal life. This is the hope of both countries that are working together.





Some countries criticize cooperation between Thailand and China, even though they enforce normal laws, saying that it is not good that both countries are taking such strict action. For people entering a third country, it is considered illegal. We must do our duty correctly and ask for cooperation from both countries to take care of human rights.





Mr. Qi also affirmed that the current situation in Xinjiang is safe, the ethnic groups are united, economic development is moving forward, and social development is also going well. We are entering a new era, and in 2024, Xinjiang will welcome foreign tourists, letting the world know that we are safe and secure. We attach great importance to this visit, so that the Thai delegation and the media can see what is happening in Xinjiang. The visit of all 40 people may not be enough for two days, but we will try our best to meet as many people as possible, including seeing the economic and social conditions. Let the delegation show these things to the eyes of the world.





What the US and EU say about the inappropriate actions against the Uighurs is not true. The truth is the truth. Everyone will see. Xinjiang’s door is open to everyone. Everyone will know what Xinjiang is like.





After 40 people returned from Thailand, after all the procedures were completed, we sent them back home and will try to create jobs for them to return to a normal life. And I ask that your ears and eyes that you see communicate the truth to fight attacks from third countries.

