Thai Delegation Engages in Dialogue with Xinjiang Uyghur Representatives on First Day of Mission



Xinjiang: The Thai delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Vejjayachai and Minister of Justice Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, commenced their mission in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region by engaging in discussions with both Chinese officials and Uyghur representatives on the first day. The mission aims to address the conditions and well-being of Uyghurs who were repatriated from Thailand.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, Government Spokesperson, disclosed that the delegation arrived at Kashi Airport, where they were received by Mr. Xu Datong, Deputy Minister of Public Security. The delegation, which included government executives and media personnel, proceeded to meet Mr. Qi Yanjun, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice Minister of Public Security, for a briefing on the management of 40 Uyghurs repatriated on February 27.





In the afternoon, the delegation split into two groups with the Deputy Prime Minister leading the first and the Minister of Justice leading the second. They visited the Uyghurs, who returned from Thailand, at their residences about 200 kilometers from Kashi. The visits were accompanied by Chinese ministerial-level representatives.





During the visit, Pol. Col. Thawee’s group met a 27-year-old Uyghur who shared his experiences since returning home. He spoke of significant changes in his hometown and expressed gratitude for the care received. His mother was emotional during the reunion, having been separated from her son for over a decade.





The delegation later met another family, where another Uyghur expressed satisfaction with his reintegration and displayed his new Chinese ID card. In the evening, the Thai delegation visited local villages and the Id Kah Mosque, holding discussions with Islamic leaders before engaging in video calls with Uyghur representatives from distant regions.





At approximately 18:30, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham and his team held talks with Mr. Ma Xingrui, Secretary of the Communist Party Committee of Xinjiang and senior Chinese officials. Mr. Ma assured the Thai delegation of the Uyghurs’ well-being and addressed international concerns, emphasizing the Chinese government’s commitment to Xinjiang’s modern development.





Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham conveyed his appreciation and expressed intentions to maintain engagement through the Thai Ambassador in Beijing. The following day, the delegation plans to visit educational institutions and additional Uyghur communities, with Pol. Col. Thawee’s group scheduled to travel to a city over 250 kilometers away. The Thai delegation is set to return to Thailand later that evening.

