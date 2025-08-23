Pornsinee Siripermpool of MCOT Honored with Outstanding Journalist Award



Bangkok: “Pornsinee Siripermpool,” a reporter for MCOT’s Thai News Agency, was recently honored with the Outstanding Journalist Award during the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Provincial Newspaper Association of Thailand. The event, presided over by Mr. Wan Muhammad Noor Matha, President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives, recognized excellence across various sectors, presenting over 45 awards to outstanding civil servants, organizations, companies contributing to society, and journalists.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Pornsinee Siripermpool was among 11 media outlets awarded for their exceptional contributions to journalism. In her acceptance speech, Ms. Pornsinee expressed her gratitude, highlighting that the award serves as motivation for her and her fellow journalists to continue their commitment to producing impartial, reliable, and professional news. She reaffirmed her dedication to uphold the principles of MCOT’s Thai News Agency in delivering quality news to Thai society.





Mr. Wan Muhammad Noor Matha congratulated the Provincial Newspaper Association of Thailand on its 60th anniversary and commended all award recipients for their achievements. He emphasized the critical role of the media in presenting accurate and truthful news, particularly during times of national challenges, such as border conflicts with neighboring countries. He urged the media to promote national unity and serve as a source of support and morale for the people, society, and the nation.

