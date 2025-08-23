Hunt for Escaped Prisoner from Nonthaburi Prison



Nonthaburi: A prisoner from Nonthaburi Prison escaped while working outside the prison. Officials found his prison uniform discarded under the Maha Jesadabodin Bridge and are pursuing him.





According to Thai News Agency, CCTV footage recorded the incident this afternoon after police at Muang Nonthaburi Police Station received a report that a male prisoner had escaped from the Hab Phai shop in Muang District, Nonthaburi Province. Initial investigations revealed the name of the prisoner, 29-year-old Anuchit, an inmate at the Hab Phai shop in Nonthaburi Provincial Prison. The escapee was wearing orange prison clothing and was riding a black Rembesta motorcycle with Bangkok registration.





Investigators found the prisoner’s clothes discarded under the Maha Jesadabodin Bridge and are currently pursuing him. Mr. Anuchit Suksod was arrested by Bang Bua Thong Police Station on December 26, 2024, on charges of attempted nighttime theft by damaging a barrier and using a vehicle to commit the crime. Following his arrest at Bang Bua Thong Police Station, he was taken to Nonthaburi Central Prison on December 27, 2024. The court sentenced him to one year in prison, with his release on December 21, 2025.





If anyone sees a suspicious person, please report it at 191 or contact Nonthaburi Provincial Prison at 02-526-6481.

