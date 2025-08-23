16-Year-Old Arrested for Fatal Shooting of Female Student in Pathum Thani



Pathum thani: A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the shooting of a female student in Mathayom 3, who has died from her injuries. The incident took place in Soi Sakul Rattanakom, Lad Sawai Subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka District. Law enforcement officials from Khlong Luang Police Station responded to the report and began an immediate investigation.





According to Thai News Agency, the Pathum Thani Provincial Police Investigation Superintendent and his team successfully apprehended the suspect at a resort in Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. The arrest included the recovery of the motorcycle used in the crime, although the firearm was reportedly disposed of in water by the suspect and is still being searched for.





Police Colonel Kantaphon Wanna of Khok Khut Police Station provided further details on the case. After questioning the suspect, it was revealed that the gunman, who was riding a motorcycle solo, had an altercation with the victim and her companions. He reportedly fired two shots after the victim allegedly yelled at him. Following the shooting, the suspect fled to deliver a lunchbox to his older sister before escaping to Pattaya, Chonburi Province, to visit his mother.





Authorities have filed initial charges against the suspect, which include possession of an unlicensed firearm, carrying a firearm in public without reasonable cause, and firing a firearm in public. Further charges may be considered pending additional evidence.





A background check revealed the suspect has a history of theft and had recently been released from a juvenile detention center. Police are coordinating with forensic teams to collect DNA and fingerprint evidence before the suspect is presented in Juvenile and Family Court in Pathum Thani Province.





Tragically, the victim, known as Nong Fa, succumbed to her injuries, leaving her family in deep mourning.

