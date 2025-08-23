Speaking Prohibited Words Causes Flight Disruption, Police Take Action Against the Aviation Act



Bangkok: A Don Mueang-Hat Yai flight was disrupted after a passenger used a prohibited word. Don Mueang Police Station officers are taking legal action under the Aviation Act.





According to Thai News Agency, Don Mueang Police Station received a report of a passenger claiming there was a bomb on Thai Lion Air flight SL 716 at Don Mueang Airport in the Sanambin Subdistrict, Don Mueang District, Bangkok, on August 22nd at approximately 6:17 PM. Pol. Col. Phuwanon Ounpothi, Superintendent of Don Mueang Police Station, ordered Don Mueang Police to rush to the scene to investigate.





Investigations revealed that Mr. Surasak, 47, a Pattani resident, was on Thai Lion Air flight SL 716, seat 17B, an emergency seat, traveling from Don Mueang to Hat Yai. While the plane was parked at Don Mueang Airport with approximately 186 passengers on board, a flight attendant and flight attendant discovered the suspect with a black handbag on his leg and instructed him to place it in the overhead compartment. Mr. Surasak then picked up the bag and placed it in the overhead compartment, as instructed by the crew.





While picking up the bag, Mr. Surasak said in the local dialect, “Tago,” which means afraid, followed by the phrase, “afraid there’s a bomb.” This caused the crew to panic, fearing that Mr. Surasak’s handbag might contain a bomb. The crew then notified the relevant officials to inspect. The inspection found nothing unusual, causing the flight to be postponed. The suspect’s actions likely caused panic among those at the airport or on the aircraft during the flight. Thai Lion Air suffered damage, and therefore filed a complaint against Mr. Surasak.





From the interrogation, it was found that the perpetrator intended to tease the flight attendant who ordered the bag to be put on the baggage rack.





The officers therefore charged him with reporting or transmitting information which he knew to be false, and which caused or was likely to cause panic among those at the airport or those on the aircraft during the flight, according to the Act on Certain Offences Against Aviation B.E. 2558, which carries a penalty of 5 years imprisonment. He was initially released on bail without bail, as there was no escape, before being taken into custody and sent to court.

