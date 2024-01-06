‘Phra Phayom’ compares a monk driving a trailer with a bottle of liquor in the back of his car to being unlucky.



, “Phra Phayom” criticizes it as inappropriate. After social media posted a clip of monks driving alms. There was a bottle of alcohol in the back of the car. It is likened to being unlucky.

In the case of a video clip that someone posted on their personal Facebook page There was a monk going out for alms, driving his own sedan. I wonder if it’s a real monk or a fake one. This clip is 1.44 minutes long.

Later it was learned that the person who posted this clip was the assistant village headman of Non San, Village No. 6, Nong Luang Subdistrict, Non Narai District, Surin Province. The incident occurred in the morning. Villagers wonder if the Buddha image is real or fake. I came to ask for alms in the village. I had never seen a car before, parked and went out to collect alms. The villagers saw that there was a bottle of liquor in the back seat of the sedan so they informed the village headman’s assistant to go and investigate, according to the clip. The monk said that Yom’s liquor bottle and is at the temple a

round here But it doesn’t say what measurement it is. Just said he was visiting his grandson. Then drove away. After posting There were a lot of people who came to comment. They wondered if the Buddha image was real or a fake Buddha image.

While today the reporter went to meet Phra Phayom Kalayano, the abbot of Wat Suan Kaew. Asking in this case whether the said monk behaved appropriately or not, Phra Phayom said that now the rules of the Sangha have been issued that monks are prohibited from driving. There is no reason to claim it. It is compared to a monk who lacks disciples to follow him like a monk who is ill-fated. Especially coming out to ask for alms. Drive your own car and have a bottle of alcohol. It was clear that he had been drinking. Therefore, I want to stop this behavior for the sake of other monks who are in the Dhamma and Vinaya. Ready to ask kith and kin to help be eyes and ears. You shouldn’t see someone doing something wrong. It should not be supported.

