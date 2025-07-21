Search
Close this search box.

Paethongtarn Discusses Cultural Tourism Enhancement at Phitsanulok House


Phitsanulok: “Paethongtarn” entered Phitsanulok House to discuss with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to upgrade cultural tourism before attending the announcement of the tourism direction for 2026.



According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister and Minister of Culture, traveled to Phitsanulok House at 2:00 p.m. to discuss cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Culture to enhance cultural tourism.



Ms. Paethongtarn had previously posted a message on social media stating that the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will work together to upgrade cultural tourist attractions, especially those under consideration by UNESCO, to find urgent support measures.



At 5:00 p.m., Ms. Paethongtarn is scheduled to attend the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s 2026 tourism promotion direction announcement at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
July 2025
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.