Paethongtarn Discusses Cultural Tourism Enhancement at Phitsanulok House



Phitsanulok: “Paethongtarn” entered Phitsanulok House to discuss with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to upgrade cultural tourism before attending the announcement of the tourism direction for 2026.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister and Minister of Culture, traveled to Phitsanulok House at 2:00 p.m. to discuss cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Culture to enhance cultural tourism.





Ms. Paethongtarn had previously posted a message on social media stating that the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will work together to upgrade cultural tourist attractions, especially those under consideration by UNESCO, to find urgent support measures.





At 5:00 p.m., Ms. Paethongtarn is scheduled to attend the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s 2026 tourism promotion direction announcement at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

