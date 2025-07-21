Parit Wacharasindhu Emphasizes the Need for Government MPs to Ensure Parliamentary Stability



Bangkok: “Icecream” insists that the House will not collapse only when government MPs come to work. Mr. Parit Wacharasindhu, MP for the party list and spokesman for the Prachachon Party, has voiced his concerns about the recurring collapses of the parliament, expressing that the issues stem from government MPs not being present. He emphasized the necessity for government MPs to attend parliamentary sessions to maintain stability and prevent the collapse of the House.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Parit highlighted that the government’s perception of the opposition playing excessive politics is unfounded. He reiterated that the parliament’s stability hinges on the consistent attendance of government MPs. Furthermore, he noted the importance of having all ministers, including new ones from the Ministry of Culture, address live questions from opposition MPs effectively, as the future of parliamentary proceedings remains uncertain.





Mr. Parit also addressed the government’s decision to withdraw the Entertainment Complex Act, questioning why other legislative drafts from the previous cabinet were not similarly reconsidered. He suggested that if the government continues to withdraw legislation selectively, it might be prudent to evaluate the opposition’s legislative proposals, which have been pending for over two years. Mr. Parit believes that passing these proposals could lead to significant changes in the country.

