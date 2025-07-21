Search
Close this search box.

Parit Wacharasindhu Emphasizes the Need for Government MPs to Ensure Parliamentary Stability


Bangkok: “Icecream” insists that the House will not collapse only when government MPs come to work. Mr. Parit Wacharasindhu, MP for the party list and spokesman for the Prachachon Party, has voiced his concerns about the recurring collapses of the parliament, expressing that the issues stem from government MPs not being present. He emphasized the necessity for government MPs to attend parliamentary sessions to maintain stability and prevent the collapse of the House.



According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Parit highlighted that the government’s perception of the opposition playing excessive politics is unfounded. He reiterated that the parliament’s stability hinges on the consistent attendance of government MPs. Furthermore, he noted the importance of having all ministers, including new ones from the Ministry of Culture, address live questions from opposition MPs effectively, as the future of parliamentary proceedings remains uncertain.



Mr. Parit also addressed the government’s decision to withdraw the Entertainment Complex Act, questioning why other legislative drafts from the previous cabinet were not similarly reconsidered. He suggested that if the government continues to withdraw legislation selectively, it might be prudent to evaluate the opposition’s legislative proposals, which have been pending for over two years. Mr. Parit believes that passing these proposals could lead to significant changes in the country.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
July 2025
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.