Election Commission Asserts Timely Action in ‘Dr. Kes Case’



Bangkok: The Election Commission has confirmed that there are no delays in the case involving Dr. Kesakamon Pliansamai, a member of the Senate accused of fraudulently using her academic position to qualify as a Senator. The Commission insists that all procedures are progressing within the designated timeframe.





According to Thai News Agency, the Election Commission has resolved to prosecute Dr. Kesakamon Pliansamai over allegations of misrepresentation of qualifications dating back to April 30, 2015. A high-ranking source within the Commission clarified that while a resolution has been made, the next step involves making a formal decision and filing a lawsuit with the court. The process is currently in the petition filing phase, which is routine for such cases.





Contrary to rumors of sluggish progress, the Commission maintains that its operations are proceeding on schedule. The established timeframe for filing a petition is 60 days. Although the initial proposal was made 60 days prior, a thorough process of discussions, revisions, and fact-checking is necessary to ensure accuracy and completeness in the decision. The draft decision is scheduled to be submitted to the EC Chairman well before the 60-day deadline, allowing for any revisions needed to align with the case facts.





The Commission has reiterated its commitment to adhering to the 60-day filing deadline, in compliance with Supreme Court regulations. This involves submitting the petition along with necessary documents, such as case copies. The preparation process, although time-consuming, ensures compliance with legal standards. The Commission emphasized that its operations are guided by the rule of law, free from external influence or discrimination, and are aimed at delivering justice impartially to all citizens.

