Outrageous, shooting a newly hired police officer in the middle of a store to death.

A gunman shoots A.S. Det, 34 years old, dead in front of a shop in Ban Tha Pong Village, Mueang District, Kanchanaburi Province.

There was an unfortunate incident where a gunman shot and killed Mr. Noppadet Bunsuwan or Sor. Det, age 34, in front of a shop in Ban Tha Pong Village, Mueang District, Kanchanaburi Province. The deceased had just been called up to be an official. Volunteer to defend the territory for about 7 days, but last night he was shot 5 times in the chest by a male assailant, who was in serious condition. After the incident, the gunman walked onto a motorcycle and drove away. Nearby villagers came to help transport him. Surasee Camp Hospital 17th Military Circle, but the condition is very serious. After reaching the hospital only 30 minutes, he died. Recently, the police and forensics officials Inspecting the scene, 8 bullet casings were found and kept as evidence. Speed up the investigation Follow the perpetrators and prosecute.

Source: Thai News Agency

