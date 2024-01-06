Opening the results of the draft vote on the fiscal year 67 bill, found 3 Thai cobras that created Thailand.



Bangkok, Opening the results of the draft vote on the 2024 Budget Act, finding 3 Thai cobras that build Thailand. Supporting the government side, the president and two deputy abstained from voting according to regulations, but “Praphat Photsuthon” also abstained.

The voting on the draft Budget Act for fiscal year 2024, which in the agenda for accepting the principle had 311 votes in favor, 177 votes against and 4 abstentions, found that government MPs, classified by party, consisted of the Party for Thai 137 people voted in the same direction, that is, they agreed with this draft law. There were 3 people who did not vote: Mr. Adisorn Piangkaset, Mr. Suchart Tancharoen and General Pisan Wattanawongkhiri. There was 1 person who abstained from voting, namely Mr. Phichet Chuemuangphan. Second Vice President of the House of Representatives

As for the Bhumjaithai Party, all 71 people voted in agreement with the song, while the Phalang Pracharat Party Voted in favor of 38 people, missing only 2 people, General Pr

awit Wongsuwan and Mrs. Wanpen Prompat, did not come to vote. The Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party agreed with 36 people. The Chart Thai Phatthana Party agreed with 9 votes, with Mr. Praphat Photsuthon exercising the right to abstain, 1 person. The Prachachat Party voted in favor with 8 votes, including Mr. Wan Muhammad Noor. Matha, president of the House of Representatives, voted to abstain from voting for 1 person from the Chart Pattana Kla Party. All 3 people voted in agreement.

As for the Pheu Thai Party joining forces Voted in favor of both Thai local parties. 1 person voted in favor, the New Democracy Party voted 1 person in agreement, the New Social Power Party voted 1 person in agreement, and the Seri Ruam Thai Party voted 1 person in agreement.

Opposition party Led by the Progressive Party All votes were cast in the same direction. That is, 146 people disagreed, with 1 person not voting, namely Mrs. Tipa Paweenasathien, opposition Democrat Party. 24 people voted against it, missing only Mr. Chatri Laphro

m, 1 person, who did not vote.

The interesting part on the opposition side is the Thai Sang Thai Party, which has 6 MPs, 3 of whom voted against, and the other 3 who voted in the opposite direction, meaning in agreement, including Mrs. Supaporn Slursri and Mr. Rang Thura. Phon and Mr. Adisak Kaewmungkhunsap Among the observations were Cobra’s vocal support for the ruling party.

As for the Fair Party, Mr. Kanwee Suebsaeng voted against it. But Mr. Padipat Santiphada, 1st Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, voted to abstain from voting. The Thai Teachers for the People Party voted against it with 1 person. The Thai Progress Party voted against it with 1 person, as well as the new party which voted against it with 1 person.

Source: Thai News Agency