One World International School Set to Enter India’s Premium IB School Sector

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Singapore’s renowned One World International School (OWIS) is all set to bring its high-quality international education to India, with its first two campuses to commence operations in Bengaluru – as it continues its global expansion plan to serve more communities across Europe, the Middle East, India and Japan.

OWIS schools will provide full International Baccalaureate education as well as future skill programmes that include arts, sports, music, and languages. Their modern infrastructure within a digital environment is designed to impart 21st-century learning to students, who study in an environment of kindness and mutual respect.

The entry of Singapore-headquartered OWIS into India marks a new frontier for the fastest-growing international school, which will have nine campuses across the world by the end of 2023. Earlier in September 2022, the OWIS campus in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was officially opened by Singapore’s Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan. OWIS is also set to open two new schools in Japan later this year.

OWIS is part of Global Schools Foundation (GSF), which has entered into a strategic partnership with the reputed Silver Oaks international schools in Bengaluru, which have been providing research-led indigenous curriculum and grooming lifelong learners for the last 20 years.

Under the partnership with GSF, Silver Oaks will bring the international best practices of globally renowned One World International School into its education system, which will include comprehensive and personalised teaching and learning in a digitalised and technologically savvy environment. The two campuses at Sarjapur Road and Whitefield will also be rechristened One World International School from the next academic year.

Atul Temurnikar, GSF Chairman, said: “It is imperative that OWIS has a presence in Bangalore, the Silicon Valley of India, and caters to the education needs of the locals and relocating families, providing them continuous and seamless full IB education. OWIS will strengthen the present values and ethos of the schools and give the students and teachers access to a global network.”

Mr. Dhanunjaya Vallabhaneni, Managing Director of Silver Oaks International Schools, said: “Joining hands with a prestigious global institution like OWIS will bring a world-class education ecosystem to our Bengaluru campuses. This is a significant milestone in improving educational opportunities for all our students and offering them a chance to get international exposure for their development.”

Students of GSF schools have been placed in Ivy League and other universities highly ranked on QS Rankings. Each year, representatives of over 150 universities participate in person or virtually in the GSF schools’ Education Fair.

About Global Schools Foundation

GSF, a Singapore-based not-for-profit foundation that reinvests for growth, has a network of 35 campuses across 11 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Cambodia, United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia, where 31,000 students from 70 nationalities study. It is a recipient of over 450 international education excellence awards from national quality organisations. In addition to International Baccalaureate and Cambridge IGCSE, its schools provide American, IPC, CBSE and ICSE curricula.

GSF schools rank high in the IB Diploma Board exams with over 100 students having scored World Topper positions (45/45) and Near Perfect Score positions (44/45). Similarly, GSF schools have delivered some of the best Cambridge IGCSE results, and to date, more than 800 students of GSF schools have scored A and A* in all subjects.

Contact Information:

Rupali Karekar

Dy Divisional Manager

rupali.karekar@myglobalschool. org

+6598734320

Related Images

Image 1: One World International School

The logo of One World International School

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8748991