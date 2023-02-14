Fluence Nispera Becomes Leader in Asset Performance Management Software for Energy Storage and Renewables, with 267 MW / 948 MWh Storage Assets Under Management Globally

The cloud-based asset performance management software is now operational for energy storage and all categories of renewables including solar, wind, and hydro

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage, today announced that Fluence Nispera has expanded to provide real-time performance monitoring, AI-enabled performance analysis, and optimization of energy storage assets, and is currently operational on five energy storage assets totaling 267 MW / 948 MWh globally. The cloud-based asset performance management (APM) software is now available for energy storage and all categories of renewables including solar, wind, and hydro.

According to a report by the International Energy Agency, the global deployment of renewables is expected to grow by 2,400 GW between 2022 and 2027. The energy storage solutions needed to flexibly and reliably integrate renewable energy into the power system are also estimated to grow significantly: BloombergNEF estimates an increase of 387 GW / 1,143 GWh of energy storage capacity between 2022 and 2030. This accelerated growth of clean energy generation and storage brings an increasing need for digital solutions such as Nispera to allow asset owners to scale their portfolios without scaling their resources. Nispera gives storage and renewables asset owners visibility into what, where, when, and why performance issues and trends are occurring and helps prioritize action to resolve it.

“For years, Nispera has been the leading global APM solution for renewables. By expanding into energy storage, Nispera is now further driving the APM software industry forward by offering asset owners and operators with access to the most comprehensive set of assets for renewables and storage available. This includes wind, solar, hydro, and energy storage from any technology provider, anywhere in the world,” said Fluence Global Head of Digital Asset Management Gianmarco Pizza.

Nispera integrates asset performance and financial data with intelligent machine learning models and visualization tools to help renewable asset owners uncover hidden performance issues and boost energy production. Nispera’s advanced optimization functionalities allow users to prioritize the highest impact performance and O&M interventions. For example, a PV Digital Twin uses geographically accurate maps and animated videos to compare actual and AI-modeled producible energy and show the exact location of and reasons for component issues.

“From the start, Nispera was built by renewables’ asset managers who know the challenges facing owners and operators looking to scale their renewables portfolio. Now, Fluence’s deep expertise in energy storage operations has been built into Nispera’s storage asset management capabilities,” said Fluence SVP & Chief Digital Officer Krishna Vanka. “We’re thrilled to bring this cutting-edge monitoring and analysis software to our Fluence energy storage customers and to owners and operators of diverse portfolios of energy storage and renewables globally.”

Nispera’s functionality for energy storage helps storage asset owners identify, prioritize, and act on asset performance issues to reduce downtime and maximize revenue. Already operational on energy storage assets across the world, the software automates asset- and component-level analyses of real-time and historical production, time-based availability, state of charge, state of health, energy exchanged, and more. Asset owners can drill deeper into performance trends over time and across assets using a drag-and-drop analysis builder of more than 20 key energy storage asset performance variables. Instead of manual and computationally intensive analysis, users can easily and quickly compare, for example, average state of charge over a week across multiple storage assets and identify a priority asset for performance intervention.

Nispera is currently operational on more than 8.5 GW of renewable and energy storage assets across 28 markets. Fluence is a leader in Software-as-a-Service products for managing renewable energy and storage assets, with Fluence IQ, an advanced digital platform which includes both Nispera and Fluence Mosaic , intelligent bidding software for renewables and energy storage.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage. With a presence in over 40 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The Company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence’s Full Potential Blog.

