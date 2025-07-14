NACC Forms Committee to Probe Ethics Violations by Prime Minister Paethongtarn



Bangkok: The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has unanimously decided to establish a committee to investigate serious ethics violations involving Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra.The investigation stems from an audio clip of her conversation with Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate.





According to Thai News Agency, the NACC convened and voted to appoint a panel to examine the contents of the leaked conversation, which reportedly touches upon sensitive issues related to the Thai-Cambodian border conflict. The panel includes Mr. Suchart Trakulkasemsuk, Chairman of the NACC, and Mr. Praphas Kong-iet, a member of the NACC.





The formation of this investigative committee is pursuant to Section 51 of the 2018 Organic Act on the Prevention and Suppression of Corruption. This section grants the NACC the authority to appoint at least two members to investigate cases involving high-ranking political figures that have significant public interest or judicial implications.





The NACC had previously accepted the case for preliminary review, mandating officials to gather facts within a 10-day timeframe. This includes transcribing the conversation, translating it from foreign languages, examining witnesses, and studying similar cases, such as the removal of former Prime Minister Settha Thavisin, who was ousted for appointing an unqualified individual.

