Phumtham Questions Hun Sen’s Credibility Amid Thaksin Consultation Claims



Bangkok: Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Vejjayachai has openly challenged the credibility of Samdech Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate, following claims involving former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Phumtham questioned how much faith can be placed in Hun Sen after it was alleged that Thaksin consulted on the dismissal of Anutin Charnvirakul, the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party and former Deputy Prime Minister.

According to Thai News Agency, Phumtham expressed skepticism about Hun Sen’s intentions, highlighting inconsistency in his statements. Phumtham noted that Hun Sen often retracts his assertions, leading to questions about his reliability. He urged the public to critically evaluate the credibility of Hun Sen’s statements rather than reacting impulsively.

Phumtham emphasized that any necessary actions to address the situation would be taken, underscoring a commitment to maintaining stability and public understanding.