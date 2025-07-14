Dr. Ming Declines to Confirm Wisanu’s Role in Prime Minister’s Legal Team



Bangkok: “Dr. Ming” has opted not to disclose whether “Wisanu” has been included in the Prime Minister’s legal team, emphasizing her actions are intended to protect national interests. She remarked on the necessity of possibly requesting a 15-day extension from the Constitutional Court if the explanation cannot be completed in time, citing the presence of witnesses and evidence within their group.





According to Thai News Agency, Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, addressed the recent reports that Prime Minister and Minister of Culture, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, has sought an extension to submit a statement to the Constitutional Court. This request arises from a case where the Senate filed a petition to remove her from office, linked to an audio clip of her conversation with Samdech Hun Sen, an advisor to the Cambodian Senate. Dr. Prommin noted preparations are ongoing and, if necessary, a postponement will be requested.





When questioned about the involvement of Mr. Wisanu Krea-ngam, a former deputy prime minister, in providing a statement, Dr. Prommin emphasized that facts are the priority, and the legal team is open to constructive advice. He elaborated that while the legal team is aligned with the Prime Minister, its members may come from various backgrounds.





Dr. Prommin further explained that the main focus is to clearly communicate the intention to protect national interests, despite past procedural missteps such as the release of a private conversation clip. The discussion’s content, he argued, demonstrated a commitment to national interests, even when communicating with non-government representatives.





Addressing former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s statement about whether Samdech Hun Sen intended to speak with Ms. Paethongtarn, Dr. Prommin recounted that he was present during the communication attempts. The Prime Minister’s contact and subsequent appointment delays led him to involve Mr. Maris Sengiampong and Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, with coordination from Mr. Kliang Huat on the Cambodian side. Dr. Prommin highlighted that Samdech Hun Sen is not a government representative.





When questioned about the possibility of using these negotiations in court, Dr. Prommin asserted that presenting the facts will reveal the true intentions, as the Prime Minister’s discussions with relevant sectors did not involve any commitments. Instead, it was noted that the matter was publicized during a private meeting.





Regarding the potential for Dr. Prommin, Mr. Phumtham, and Mr. Maris to serve as witnesses, Dr. Prommin confirmed that they possess complete evidence and are equipped to affirm their intentions, having maintained close coordination with the military. He refuted the accusations against them.

