Ministry of Labor Accelerates Compensation Payment to Earthquake-Affected Workers



Bangkok: The Ministry of Labor is expediting the compensation payments for workers impacted by the recent earthquake. Currently, 17.4 million baht has been disbursed. Relatives of the deceased and injured are advised to ensure all necessary documents are prepared, as the factory is equipped to finalize assistance within seven days.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Karom Polpornklang, the Deputy Government Spokesperson, stated that the Ministry of Labor established a war room to assist workers within an hour following the earthquake nationwide. As of April 3, 2025, 8:00 p.m., it was reported that 59 provinces suffered impacts, affecting 179 businesses across the nation. Assistance and compensation have been extended to 22 individuals entitled to social security benefits, amounting to a total of 17,421,479 baht. This sum includes 850,000 baht for funeral costs, 15,610,392 baht for death compensation, and 961,087 baht for old-age pensions.





Mr. Karom further detailed that there are 103 cases associated with the collapsed building, which include 9 injuries-comprising 6 Thai workers, 2 foreign workers, and 1 with unidentified nationality. The fatalities number 15, with 10 being Thai, 3 foreign workers, and 2 whose nationalities remain unknown. Additionally, 79 individuals are reported missing and are currently under investigation. The Social Security Office is preparing to disburse social security benefits to 15 individuals, totaling 12,733,641 baht.





‘Relatives of the deceased or injured can submit the necessary documents to claim their benefits. The Ministry of Labor will process these claims as swiftly as possible, and if all documents are complete, the process can be finalized within seven days,’ Mr. Karom stated.

