Government Seizes Over 18,000 Cases of Illegal Goods in 2025 Crackdown



Bangkok: The government has significantly cracked down on illegal goods in the first half of the fiscal year 2025, seizing over 18,000 cases and imposing fines exceeding 2.7 billion baht. Illegal liquor has emerged as the most frequently confiscated item.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Sasikarn Wattanachan, Deputy Government Spokesperson, highlighted the Excise Department’s report detailing the suppression of illegal goods from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. The Ministry of Finance reported that nationwide operations, including efforts by the Online Product Suppression Center, led to a total of 18,254 cases being addressed.





The suppression efforts were 13.68% more effective than the previous year, with fines amounting to 402.70 million baht and estimated fines of 2,705.22 million baht. The top five categories of illegal goods seized include:





1. Liquor: 8,396 cases, 81.27 million baht in fines, and estimated fines of 7.49 million baht, with evidence of 65,241.03 liters of domestic liquor and 14,347.50 liters of foreign liquor.





2. Tobacco: 7,597 cases, 217.68 million baht in fines, and estimated fines of 2,675.08 million baht, with evidence of 298,002 packs of domestic tobacco and 2,122,273 packs of foreign tobacco.





3. Oil and oil products: 707 cases, 24.23 million baht in fines, and estimated fines of 4.61 million baht, with evidence of 686,650 liters.





4. Motorcycles: 661 cases, 20.66 million baht in fines, and estimated fines of 0.95 million baht, with evidence of 3,387 vehicles.





5. Playing cards: 289 cases, 2.14 million baht in fines, and estimated fines of 3.74 million baht, with evidence of 12,283 decks.





The crackdown aligns with the ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy, which aims to eliminate goods that evade excise taxes, particularly those smuggled through borders and online channels. The Excise Department’s Online Goods Suppression Center utilizes technology to monitor and address these offenses.





The public is encouraged to report any illegal activities to the Excise Department hotline, available 24/7, or through their website. Informants’ details will remain confidential.





Ms. Sasikarn assured that the government is dedicated to enforcing its policy against illegal goods, aiming to promote economic fairness, protect consumers, and bolster the country’s fiscal security. She emphasized that the measures will be strict, transparent, and effective for the benefit of the nation and its citizens.

