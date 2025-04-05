Thais Increasingly Opt for Healthier Unsweetened Menu Items



Bangkok: Thais are becoming more health conscious, as evidenced by a 160% increase in orders for unsweetened menu items, leading to a significant reduction in sugar usage by up to 120 tons.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Anukul Prueksanusak, Deputy Government Spokesperson, highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting public health to improve the quality of life for all citizens. The Department of Health, part of the Ministry of Public Health, has partnered with the private sector network LINE MAN Wongnai to extend the ‘Order Less Sugar – Healthy Menu’ project into its third year. This initiative encourages healthier food and beverage choices by reducing sugar, fat, and salt consumption through food delivery services.

Mr. Anukul reported that over the past two years, more than 60,000 stores on the LINE MAN platform have participated in this initiative. Users have ordered over 30 million glasses of less sugary beverages, accounting for 58% of the total beverage orders on the platform. This marks

a 50% increase from 2023, with a 160% rise in orders for ‘unsweetened or 0% sweetness’ beverage menus compared to 2023 and 2024. This shift has resulted in a reduction of up to 120 million packets of seasonings, equating to a sugar reduction of up to 120 tons.

Despite these positive trends, Mr. Anukul noted that Thais still consume sugar and sodium above World Health Organization standards, contributing to non-communicable diseases (NCDs). To foster sustainable healthy consumption habits, the government aims to collaborate with public and private sectors to enhance health knowledge among Thais. The Department of Health has introduced ‘Healthy Menu Signs and Less Sugar, Orderable’ labels for participating stores to assure consumers of the quality of their choices, promoting a focus on health-conscious consumption.