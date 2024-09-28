MCOT signs with Port Authority to promote the royal celebration project



MCOT signed an MOU with the Port Authority of Thailand to promote activities to honor His Majesty the King on the occasion of His Majesty’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary on 28 July 2024. The activities will be publicized throughout 2024.

Mr. Kriangkrai Chaisiriwongsuk, Director of the Port Authority of Thailand and Mr. Patiyuth Jaisawang, Acting Director-General of MCOT Public Company Limited, together with executives of PAT and MCOT, witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Public Relations of the Project to Honor His Majesty the King on the Auspicious Occasion of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary on July 28, 2024. This signing will create a network to publicize the projects and activities to honor His Majesty the King in appreciation of His Majesty’s graciousness on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary on July 28, 2024. The Port Authority of Thailand and MCOT Public Company Limited will jointly disseminate news and act

ivities through MCOT’s channels that are capable and reliable throughout the auspicious year.

Promote Thai people to join in recognizing the great kindness of His Majesty who has given principles for life and performed royal duties for Thai people to have a nation as a spiritual anchor and a common goal to preserve the good things of the nation.

Source: Thai News Agency