Launch of water management plan at the end of the rainy season, accelerating storage in response to El Niño

Director General of the Royal Irrigation Department Revealed that it will take another 38 days before the end of the 2023 rainy season to expedite water storage from the more intense rain in this period. Emphasize every irrigation project Find an alternative source of water for the upcoming dry season. Reiterate the water management plan. Allocated carefully according to the needs of each sector. To support the El Niño condition which will continue throughout 2024

Mr. Praphit Chanma, Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department, said that Captain Thammanat Phromphao, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, ordered the Royal Irrigation Department to expedite water storage in all water reservoirs in the irrigation area as much as possible at the end of the 2023 rainy season.

Recently, the Meteorological Department informed the weather forecast that during September 26 – 29, a strong low pressure area in the South China Sea will move along the monsoon trough. It covers central Vietnam, Laos, and the lower northeastern, central, eastern, Bangkok and surrounding areas. We still need to periodically monitor and evaluate whether the low pressure area will strengthen into a storm or not. But this characteristic will cause Thailand to have more rain and heavy to very heavy rain in some places in the area where the low pressure area moves to cover. Then between 30 September – 3 October there will still be continuous rain along the monsoon trough that will move up across the lower northern region. Northeast and upper central region

The Royal Irrigation Department has assigned irrigation projects across the country to retain as much water as possible from the upcoming rain. At the same time, find an alternative source of water and store as much water in the reserve source as possible. To support use during the upcoming dry season.

In this regard, the water management plan for the rainy season 2023, which has an El Niño condition causing the amount of rain to be less than normal, is Prepared to support the water situation as predicted by the Meteorological Department. El Niño conditions will continue throughout 2024, so the Royal Irrigation Department has carefully allocated water to meet the demand for each activity since the beginning of the last rainy season.

In the Chao Phraya field, various dams are used to store water, including the Chao Phraya dam and irrigation system as management tools. To support and reduce the impacts that may occur from El Niño conditions as follows:

Drainage from Bhumibol Sirikit Dam, Kwai Noi Bamrung Daen and Pa Sak Cholasit, which has a total of 145 million cubic meters of water flowing into the reservoir per day (data 23 September 2023), has released a total of approximately 4-5 million cubic meters per day. To store as much water as possible for use in the dry season. by such drainage water Used only for maintaining the ecosystem and for consumption at the rear of the reservoir.

Water management at Chao Phraya Dam Water above the Chao Phraya Dam has been stored at a level of 16.800 m., which is approximately 0.30 m. higher than the normal level, in order to raise the water level into the canal above the Chao Phraya Dam as much as possible. It does not affect the area and can support the rain that may fall a lot in the area. To divert water into the irrigation system and store it in water reservoirs and irrigation areas. For use as follows:

Deliver water to rice fields that have not yet been harvested.

Used for consumption during the dry season.

Used to grow crops using less water. as well as perennial plants during the dry season

Preserve the ecosystem

Diversion into irrigation systems on both the east and west sides Total change is not less than 500 cubic meters/second or not less than 43 million cubic meters/day as follows.

On the eastern side, divert the Chainat-Pa Sak canal and Chainat-Ayutthaya canal. With some water diverted to the east side of the Chao Phraya River to the Phra Ong Chaiyanuchit Canal. To pump and divert water to store at Bang Phra Reservoir. Chonburi Province

On the west side, the Tha Chin River, Noi River, and Makham Thao-U Thong canal are diverted.

As for the water situation in the Chao Phraya River in Nakhon Sawan Province, the amount of water flowing through it has increased. Because there is estimated rain falling behind the reservoirs of the 4 main dams, current flow is at a rate of 1,258 cubic meters per second. Such amount of water The Royal Irrigation Department must manage water for maximum benefit. using the Chao Phraya Dam Chainat Province and irrigation systems to receive water for management

The amount of water above the Chao Phraya Dam remaining from water delivery for various activities includes the amount of water that is maintained for maintaining the stability of the dam. There will be excess water that needs to be drained to maintain balance in the amount of water flowing over the Chao Phraya Dam. by discharging no more than 1,000 cubic meters/second. Currently, the maximum drainage is 898 cubic meters/second and is likely to decrease. The amount of water that is released behind the said dam Will be used in various activities In the provinces of Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi, including the water production of the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority. as well as maintaining the water quality of the Chao Phraya River.

The Royal Irrigation Department would like to emphasize that We will rush to store as much water in the irrigation system and community water storage as possible. Including asking for cooperation from farmers who planted rice in the first year and have completed harvesting. Stop farming continuously Due to the amount of water stored It will be reserved for supporting water for consumption. Only consume and preserve the ecosystem. To have enough water to use throughout the dry season. 2023/2024

Source: Thai News Agency