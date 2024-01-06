Lao PM arrives in Hanoi, begining official visit to Vietnam’View Yaowapa’ has been chosen as the first president of the Olympic Athletes Association of Thailand.

Hanoi: Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse arrived in Hanoi on January 6, beginning a two-day official visit to Vietnam and co-chairing the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee.

Made at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, it is Sonexay Siphandone’s first official visit to Vietnam in his new capacity. The Lao PM is scheduled to participate in an official welcoming ceremony and hold talks with the Vietnamese PM. They will jointly preside over the 46th meeting. The Lao Government leader will also have meetings with Vietnamese leaders and engage in various activities during his time in the capital.

Sonexay Siphandone’s entourage includes Lao Deputy PM and Minister of National Defence General Chansamone Chanyalath, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith, Minister of Planning and Investment and Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Cooperation Committee Khamjane Vongphosy, Minister and Head of the PM’s Office Alounxai Sounnalath, Minister of In

dustry and Commerce Malaithong Kommasith, Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Suanesavanh Vignaket, Minister of Energy and Mines Phosay Sayasone, Minister of Education and Sports Phout Simmalavong, and Minister of Finance Santiphab Phomvihane, Minister of Technology and Communications and Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdara, Governor of the Bank of Laos Bounleua Sinxayvoravong, and Minister of Public Works and Transport Ngampasong Muongmany, among other officials./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Bangkok, “View” Yaowapa Buraphonchai, Olympic taekwondo athlete in 2004 in Athens. Was chosen to be the first president of the Olympic Athletes Association of Thailand.

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Grand Tower Inn Hotel, Bangkok Under the Sport Administration course workshop ‘Role of athletes and sports management’ by the Thailand Olympic Academy, NOCT Athlete Committee, National Olympian Association of Thailand, between 5-6 January 2024.

This course is a course of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) under the support of the International Olympic Relief Fund (OS). The objective is to transfer knowledge about strategy (Olympic Movement) to provide opportunities for sports personnel and Olympic athletes. Exchanged experiences in national sports development. and to prepare sports personnel in creating awareness and awareness of the role of athletes in sports administration.

Highlights of the event were the election of the President, Secretary General and Treasurer of the Thai Olympic Athletes Associati

on. It is considered the first election in the association’s drive. which members of the association It will feature past and present Olympians. Including athletes who have competed in international sports events. Established to gather a group of athletes who are role models, heroes and heroines of the youth and people of the country. Athletes play an important role in raising the level of sports and recreation in various communities. To use sports as a tool for improving the quality of life of people in the country.

By today’s election results It was unanimously decided that Miss Yaowapa Buraphonchai, Olympic taekwondo athlete in 2004 in Athens, Was chosen to be president of the Olympic Athletes Association, Ms. Thanyaporn Prueksakorn, rifle shooter. Was chosen to be the secretary-general of the association and Captain Patthip Sonkham, a bronze medalist in taekwondo at the 2012 London Olympics, was chosen to be the treasurer of the association.

Source: Thai News Agency