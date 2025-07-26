Krungthai Bank Introduces Relief Measures for Clients Impacted by Thai-Cambodian Border Unrest



Bangkok: Krungthai Bank has implemented relief measures aimed at easing the financial strain on retail customers and SME entrepreneurs affected by the recent unrest in the Thai-Cambodian border region. According to Thai News Agency, these measures include reducing interest rates, decreasing debt repayment installments, and increasing liquidity for living costs.





Mr. Ekkachai Techawiriyakul, Chief Risk Officer at Krungthai Bank, stated that the turmoil at the Thai-Cambodian border has significantly impacted the lives, occupations, and properties of individuals across various provinces. In response, the bank has introduced financial measures to quickly assist affected customers by lowering installment payments, cutting interest rates, and providing emergency funds to improve liquidity for essential living needs, including home and property repairs.





The relief measures for existing loan customers include significant reductions in home and SSME business loan installments, slashing them by 75% for one year and offering a 0% interest rate for the first three months. Following this period, a fixed 2.5% interest rate will apply for the next 33 months. Personal loans will see a similar 75% installment reduction for a year, with a fixed 4.5% interest rate for three years.





For SME business loans, the bank will lower interest rates, reduce repayment installments, and offer options to suspend principal payments or adjust repayment schedules as needed. Each case will be evaluated individually, and business customers are encouraged to contact their relationship manager for tailored assistance.





In terms of business rehabilitation and home repair loans, the bank will offer a fixed 0% interest rate for three months on top-up home loans and SSME business loans, followed by a fixed 2.5% interest rate for 33 months. Personal term loans will carry a fixed 4.5% interest rate for three years. SME business term loans will have a maximum period of seven years, with a 3.5% interest rate for the first two years, followed by MLR-1% annually.





Customers interested in these assistance measures can apply at any Krungthai Bank branch from July 24 to December 31, 2025. Additional details are available at https://krungthai.com/link/loan-frontier-relief or by contacting the Krungthai Contact Center.





Krungthai Bank extends its condolences to the families of the deceased and offers support to soldiers, officers, customers, and citizens, hoping for a swift resolution to the crisis.

