“Commerce” Rushes to Assist Amid Thai-Cambodian Border Situation


Bangkok: “Commerce” is urgently responding to the challenges faced by individuals affected by the ongoing situation at the Thai-Cambodian border, advancing initiatives to distribute goods, open new markets, and implement relief measures aimed at supporting local production and consumption under the “Thais make, Thais use, Thais help Thais” slogan.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Chatuporn Buruspat, the Minister of Commerce, has instructed all related agencies to closely monitor the border situation and swiftly provide aid to those impacted. The Ministry is implementing measures to mitigate the effects on border trade, agricultural product distribution, and local entrepreneurs. Essential goods are being supplied promptly to the area, with a strong focus on preventing hoarding and unfair pricing. The public is encouraged to report any such activities to the Department of Internal Trade’s hotline, available 24/7.

Mr. Suchart Chomklin, Deputy Minister of Commerce, highlighted the impact of the tense border s
ituation on trade and farmer income across various provinces. The Ministry is expediting measures to alleviate these challenges and create new trade opportunities for domestic businesses.

The Department of Internal Trade has been tasked with connecting surplus fresh fruits and vegetables from border areas to new markets through events like the Blue Flag Fair and the ‘Thai Fruits Festival.’ Recent fairs in Sa Kaeo Province and Chonburi Provincial Hall have focused on supporting farmers by selling local produce directly to consumers, thus reducing consumer costs.

Mr. Suchart emphasized that these initiatives are part of the government’s commitment to the ‘Thais make, Thais use, Thais help Thais’ policy, aimed at promoting Thai products, increasing farmer income, and stimulating the grassroots economy.

Efforts to promote Thai fruits include collaboration with petrol stations and expanding distribution through partners such as “Flying Turtle Box,” Thai Air Asia, and Thailand Post, aiming to distribute over 10
,000 tons of products nationwide.

Moreover, the Department of International Trade Promotion, in collaboration with EXIM Bank, has introduced the ‘EXIM Export Booster’ initiative, offering over 10 billion baht in credit to support exporters with special interest rates, enhancing liquidity for continuous operations.

The Department of Foreign Trade is addressing transportation impacts by organizing ‘Border Trade Fairs’ in provinces like Nong Khai, Chiang Mai, and Satun to open new markets for affected entrepreneurs.

Additionally, the Department of Business Development, with provincial commercial offices, is creating product catalogs, promoting sales through local stores, and coordinating with financial institutions to survey and provide necessary loans to support regional entrepreneurs.

