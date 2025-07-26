CPF Introduces French Salami Varieties to 7-Eleven



Bangkok: CPF launches “Bucher Salami and Chorizo, premium salami imported from France,” to 7-Eleven on July 31. Recently, Mr. Prasit Boonduangprasert, Chief Executive Officer of Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF), together with Mr. Jean-Claude Poinboeuf, French Ambassador to Thailand, Ms. Graziella Chaudet, CEO of Cooperl Thailand and the team jointly launched new products ‘Bucher Rosette Salami’ and ‘Bucher Chorizo’, authentic salami with an original recipe from France, produced by the famous brand Montagne Noire in collaboration with the French Embassy in Thailand.





According to Thai News Agency, this product has a unique manufacturing process and takes care in selecting high-quality ingredients, resulting in a special taste and unique texture. It wants to maintain the taste and texture as if it were made in France, which is prepared to be sold for the first time at 7-Eleven only at special branches between July 31 – August 7, 2025 at a special price of only 49 baht / pack (normally 59 baht).





For Montagne Noire, a leading French brand, ranked in the top 10, stands out for its commitment to quality, sustainability and social responsibility.

