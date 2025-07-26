Search
Close this search box.

CPF Introduces French Salami Varieties to 7-Eleven


Bangkok: CPF launches “Bucher Salami and Chorizo, premium salami imported from France,” to 7-Eleven on July 31. Recently, Mr. Prasit Boonduangprasert, Chief Executive Officer of Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF), together with Mr. Jean-Claude Poinboeuf, French Ambassador to Thailand, Ms. Graziella Chaudet, CEO of Cooperl Thailand and the team jointly launched new products ‘Bucher Rosette Salami’ and ‘Bucher Chorizo’, authentic salami with an original recipe from France, produced by the famous brand Montagne Noire in collaboration with the French Embassy in Thailand.



According to Thai News Agency, this product has a unique manufacturing process and takes care in selecting high-quality ingredients, resulting in a special taste and unique texture. It wants to maintain the taste and texture as if it were made in France, which is prepared to be sold for the first time at 7-Eleven only at special branches between July 31 – August 7, 2025 at a special price of only 49 baht / pack (normally 59 baht).



For Montagne Noire, a leading French brand, ranked in the top 10, stands out for its commitment to quality, sustainability and social responsibility.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
July 2025
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.