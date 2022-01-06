Published by

Daily Financial Times

Sri Lanka’s fastest-growing life insurer Softlogic Life PLC, announced the appointment of Indu Attygala as its Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective from 1 January 2022. Backed by over 27 years of industry experience in sales, operations and sales management in Sri Lanka and overseas, Indu joined Softlogic Life as its General Manager of Business Development in 2017. Over the past three years, he was engaged in the role of the company’s Chief Operating Officer, providing strategic leadership to enhance and maintain its industry-leading customer operations and experiences at international st…

Read More