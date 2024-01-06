Hurry to repair collapsed road near Rama 2 Interchange, long traffic jams



Bangkok, Speeding up repairs to a collapsed road near the Rama 2 Interchange. The cause of the underground water leak has been found. The situation must be assessed every hour to see if it worsens further or not. This morning I was stuck hard.

Due to the case yesterday evening (January 5, 2024), there was a report of a road collapse. In the area close to Rama 2 intersection, in front of Susco gas station. Kanchanaphisek Road Heading towards Rama 2 level, Khlong Bang Bon Subdistrict, Bang Bon District, Bangkok

The scene of the accident was a three-lane road in parallel lanes. It was found that all 3 lanes of the road had subsided by 60 centimeters, approximately 50 meters wide, causing the road to bend and look like a large pan. Traffic police officers from Tha Kham Police Station blocked traffic. All parallel roads This leaves only 1 traffic lane in the express lane. causing traffic jams to accumulate At the end of the row, beyond the level of Phetkasem Road. From the preliminary inspection It was found th

at the incident was caused by a construction project of the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority. By drilling below the surface there are problems. This causes the soil in the tunnel to subside and flow out.

Until last night, Mr. Kriengkrai Dejchaiprakarn, Director of the Thonburi Highway District, provided information that officials from the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority had carried out repairs to the underground leak. which is approximately 25 meters deep. The point causing the water leak has been found. and it was found that the cause was that parts of the tunnel had fallen off. causing the soil structure of the road layer to flow Down in the tunnel of the waterworks And today in the morning Officials will come in to inspect the area to check the level of subsidence to see if it has increased or not. If there is no further subsidence, temporary road leveling will be done. To restore the traffic surface To be able to return to use Initially, it was found that there was no further collapse at the road leve

l. But this part requires staff to check every half hour. to assess the situation

Meanwhile, Mr. Supachoke Mee-Amphon, Deputy Director of Highway Office 13, revealed that as part of being responsible for repairs The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority must be responsible because there is a request to use the area. of the Department of Highways in the construction of underground tunnels Permanent repairs to the road at this point must be supervised by the Highway Department. As for the repair model It must be planned carefully. According to the standards of the Department of Highways This will be like building a new road. But it may take approximately 4-5 days or 1 week.

While last night, Mr. Manit Panem, Governor of the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority Those who came to join in investigating to find the cause revealed that now they have to wait for officials to investigate to find the real cause first. Including the need to check and measure the road surface level to see if it is continuously deteriorating o

r not. By having staff take measurements every hour, repair operations are the first important goal. This is because it is necessary to restore the road surface for normal vehicle traffic.

This morning, a news team went to the area to investigate and found that The road has collapsed in large areas. But officials have already begun the process of bringing asphalt to fill the road. while traffic heavily stuck At the end of the line, which accumulated approximately 2 kilometers, officials had to close the parallel lane to allow vehicles to pass. It is a distance of approximately 1 kilometer.

For the point where the road collapsed A total of 4 lanes have collapsed, 2 parallel lanes and 2 main lanes, causing cars to be able to drive only on the 2 rightmost main lanes. The road has collapsed for a total distance of 33 meters and a depth of 1.26 meters. As for the excavation, The water pipes are 25 meters underground.

Source: Thai News Agency