Historic Day: First Day of Equal Marriage



Bangkok: Today marks the first day that the Marriage Equality Act has officially come into effect. In Bangkok, there was a grand Marriage Equality Day celebration, celebrating the long journey before the law came into effect, where all genders will have equal rights to marry.





According to Thai News Agency, the enactment of the Marriage Equality Act is a significant milestone in the fight for equal rights. The law provides all individuals, regardless of gender, the legal right to marry, marking a major step forward in the pursuit of equality and human rights.





The celebrations in Bangkok included various events and activities organized to commemorate this landmark occasion. Activists, supporters, and members of the public gathered to show their support and solidarity, acknowledging the efforts and struggles that paved the way for this change.





The introduction of the Marriage Equality Act is expected to have a profound impact on society, promoting inclusivity and acceptance. The law has been widely welcomed by human rights organizations and advocates, who view it as a victory for equality and justice.

