Arrest of Cambodian Nationals Highlights Ongoing Illegal Agarwood Harvest in Khao Yai



Khao Yai: Khao Yai National Park chief reveals patrol unit arrested 2 Cambodians who illegally entered Khao Yai National Park to produce agarwood. Further investigation is underway to find connections to foreign gangs who illegally enter the park to produce fragrant wood, which has been frequently arrested.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Chaiya Huaihongthong, Chief of Khao Yai National Park, said that officers from the 1st patrol unit, together with the 3rd patrol unit, went out to patrol and suppress illegal forestry activities in the Khao Yai National Park area. They were able to arrest 1 case of wrongdoing, 2 suspects, who were Cambodian men, in the Huai Lam Takhong forest area, Tambon Mu Si, Amphoe Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima Province.





The seized evidence includes 3 kilograms of agarwood (weighed while fresh) and 1 piece of agarwood, as well as 9 items of equipment used in the crime. The officers took the perpetrators and the evidence to the investigation officer at Mu Si Police Station, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, for further legal proceedings.





In addition, they will further investigate the connection with the Cambodian gang that illegally entered Khao Yai National Park to harvest agarwood, which has been frequently arrested recently. They will also instruct officials to patrol according to the plan to prevent and suppress crimes against forest resources and wildlife.

