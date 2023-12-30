Hanoi assigned to collect over 408 trillion VND to State budget in 2024


Hanoi: Hanoi has been assigned to collect over 408 trillion VND (16.8 billion USD) in State budget revenue estimates in 2024, the highest level in the country.

Director of the Hanoi Tax Department Vu Manh Cuong said that the department commits to closely coordinating with other departments, agencies, and districts to strictly implement the directions of the Ministry of Finance, and Hanoi People’s Committee regarding State budget collection.

The State budget revenue of Hanoi as of December 28 topped 405.2 trillion VND or 114.8% of the projection, up 23.8% compared to the same period last year, according to the municipal Department of Finance.

In 2023, the Hanoi Tax Department and tax agencies completed about 17,280 inspections, adding neatly 10 trillion VND to the State budget./.
Source: Vietnam News Agency

