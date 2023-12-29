Hoi An orders collection of shipwreck’s carbon isotope samples



Quang Nam: The collection of carbon isotope samples has been ordered to determine the age of a sunken wooden ship recently discovered near the coast of Cam An ward in the central province of Quang Nam’s Hoi An city.

The move is part of a series of activities launched by Hoi An authorities, which include cordoning off the area and safeguarding it around the clock to prevent unauthorised salvage operations.

In accordance with the heritage law, the city-level administration does not have the authority to carry out excavation or archaeological work. Hoi An has reported the findings to and requested the Quang Nam Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism formulate the next steps, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Lanh.

The incident unfolded on December 26 in the area where an emergency coastal embankment project was underway to combat erosion at Cua Dai beach. Local residents discovered an object believed to be a long-lost vessel. The impact of tidal surges and ocean waves cause

d a portion of the ship to protrude above the water surface.

According to Lanh, upon receiving reports of the discovery, specialised personnel from the city’s cultural heritage conservation centre were sent to the scene to conduct an initial check. Observations have indicated multiple dark brown wooden beams protruding between 10 – 30cm above the sea surface, resembling the shape of a boat with a pointed end. The boat’s width and length were estimated to be approximately 3m and 15m, respectively./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency