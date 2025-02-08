GSB Urges Customers to Use ‘MyMo Secure Plus’ App to Prevent Fraud



Bangkok: Recommend that GSB customers open the 'MyMo Secure Plus' app to prevent money from being stolen.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Sasikarn Wattanachan, Deputy Government Spokesperson, revealed that currently, there are many forms of fraudulent tricks, such as impersonating call centers of various agencies, calling by phone, issuing fake letters, and sending messages to lure people to click on fake website links. If individuals believe and follow these fraudulent tactics, it allows the fraudsters to access their savings accounts and withdraw or transfer money without their knowledge. This has caused many people, especially the elderly, to fall victim and lose a large amount of money, often their last savings.





The government, through the Government Savings Bank, recommends that customers use the bank’s MyMo Secure Plus application. This service mode on the MyMo app helps reduce damage from the loss of assets of the people and customers of the Government Savings Bank. By choosing to use the MyMo Secure Plus mode on the MyMo app, customers will not be able to transfer money from their Government Savings Bank account to another person’s account. This helps reduce losses in the event of accidentally clicking on a link attached to any message or in the event that a mobile phone is hacked or remotely controlled.





In addition, people who choose to use MyMo Secure Plus mode can still use other Mobile Banking services as well as the regular MyMo app mode. They can also transfer money to their own accounts with other banks when they need to use the money or when they have considered it carefully and cautiously.





“MyMo Secure Plus mode is ideal for those who have long-term deposits and do not need to make regular money transfers or pay for products and services via Mobile Banking. You can turn on MyMo Secure Plus mode on the MyMo app yourself from now on,” said Ms. Sasikarn.

