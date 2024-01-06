Grandma complains that someone with the same family name has taken away the right to sell her land at auction.



Bangkok, Grandmother cries that Sai Mai must survive. Someone with the same last name was given the right to sell the land at auction. Land was sold and changed hands. At present, he has been found dead.

Mrs. Pattama, 75 years old, a sales professional, along with her granddaughter, brought documents as evidence of a land title deed for 1 plot of land, size 1 rai, in the area of ??Ban Mai Subdistrict, Bang Yai District, Nonthaburi Province, to complain to Mr. Ekapop for justice. Noble yellow Advisor to the Minister of Interior and the founder of the Saimai page must survive After the Legal Execution Department seized the wrong plot of land for auction.

Granddaughter said in conclusion: The land official informed that Grandma once caused a car accident in 2015, which the person who was hit by the car filed a lawsuit. Had to pay compensation of 400,000 baht, but Grandma confirmed that she had never hit anyone with her car. When I checked, I found that The driver of the car that hit was a different person, bu

t his name was Pattama and he had the same Chinese surname. But the 13-digit ID card number and residence according to the house registration are not the same.

When the lawyer on the side of the person who was hit by a car Bring your name and surname to investigate your assets. I found Grandma’s land. Then sold it at auction for 900,000 baht before using 400,000 baht to compensate the injured and the remaining 500,000 baht. Mrs. Pattama, who is not the real owner of the land. Authorize another person to receive money from the Legal Execution Department. He died soon after.

Next week, Mr. Ekkaphop will take the victims to request justice with Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Interior. As a supervisor of the Department of Lands.

Source: Thai News Agency