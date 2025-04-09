‘Grab Big Boss’ Meets Prime Minister to Boost Investment and Support Thai Tourism



Bangkok: Mr. Anthony Tan, Chairman and Founder of Grab Holdings Co., Ltd., recently met with Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of Thailand, to discuss enhancing the company’s investment in the country and supporting the tourism sector. The meeting aimed to foster cooperation between Grab and the Thai government to promote tourism and Thai soft power.





According to Thai News Agency, the discussion highlighted the mutual interest of both parties in nurturing Thailand’s digital economy and tourism industry. The Prime Minister acknowledged Grab’s significant role in these sectors, aligning with the government’s policy to export Thai soft power and expand the tourism market. During their conversation, they also exchanged views on dealing with recent international challenges, including earthquake preparedness and addressing US tax measures against Thailand.





The talks underscored the government’s commitment to promoting tourism and soft power as pivotal elements for national development, especially during April’s high season. The Prime Minister expressed eagerness to collaborate with Grab in promoting Thai culture through food and movies, suggesting cooperation with the Thailand Creative Content Agency (THACCA) to advance these initiatives.





Mr. Tan reaffirmed Grab’s dedication to supporting Thailand’s tourism and soft power sectors, noting plans to expand investment, which would create numerous jobs across the nation. The Prime Minister encouraged Grab to extend its investments to secondary cities, enhancing local economies. Additionally, Grab aims to improve the ride-hailing industry by facilitating drivers in obtaining public driving licenses, registering taxis electronically, and increasing the availability of electric cars, in line with the government’s focus on the electric vehicle industry.

