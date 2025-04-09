“Sirikanlaya” Criticizes Government’s Economic Strategy Amid Rising US Tariffs



Bangkok: Ms. Sirikanya Tansakul, MP and deputy leader of the Prachachon Party, has criticized the Thai government’s economic strategy, particularly in response to the recent increase in US import tariffs.





According to Thai News Agency, during a House of Representatives meeting chaired by Mr. Pichet Chueamuangphan, MPs debated the urgent motion on the impact of the United States’ import tariff increase. Ms. Sirikanya emphasized that the tax hike would severely impact the Thai economy, with effects more profound than those of the Great Depression in 1929. She highlighted the challenges Thailand faces due to cheap imports and reduced exports and tourism, exacerbating the country’s existing economic woes.





Ms. Sirikanya noted that the Ministry of Commerce identified affected products, impacting industrial estates across various provinces. She stressed the long-term implications of the new world order imposed by the US, warning of potential setbacks in negotiations and adverse effects on Thai manufacturers. Ms. Sirikanya urged the government to engage with local farmers and reconsider investment strategies, such as the proposed gas pipeline in Alaska.





She also expressed concerns about the diplomatic strain caused by Thailand’s deportation of Uighur individuals to China and the arrest of academic Professor Paul Chambers. Ms. Sirikanya questioned the potential for successful negotiations with the US Trade Representative, advocating for proactive government measures to support the domestic economy and collaborate with the private sector.





Mr. Noppadol Pattama, MP for the Pheu Thai Party, also took part in the debate, calling for a study of US import tax measures and guidelines for government action. He acknowledged the long-standing Thai-US relationship and the unexpected 36% tariff increase on Thai products. Mr. Noppadol analyzed the US motives, including budget deficit reduction, economic strengthening, and political strategy.





He advised the government to adopt a rapid and cautious negotiation approach, emphasizing a win-win strategy. Mr. Noppadol outlined five key negotiation areas: maintaining US alliances, reducing tariffs, addressing trade deficits, screening US goods, and promoting Thai investment in the US.





Mr. Noppadol supported government initiatives for low-interest loans to exporters and encouraged finding new markets and enhancing competitiveness. He advocated for strategic projects like “Thai Kitchen to the World Kitchen” to reinforce Thailand’s position as a global food superpower.

