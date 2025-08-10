Government Advances Relief Efforts Amid Thai-Cambodian Conflict



Bangkok: The government is advancing with relief measures concerning the ongoing Thai-Cambodian conflict, ensuring comprehensive support without leaving anyone behind. Seven ministers have been deployed to visit local communities to gather extensive information, which will inform the second round of relief measures to be presented to the Cabinet.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, stated that the government is prepared to compensate citizens affected by the conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border. This follows a Cabinet resolution from August 5, 2025, providing 8 million baht for each deceased citizen and 10 million baht for military and police officers. Compensation will also be extended to those injured or disabled, with no exceptions.





Mr. Jirayu highlighted that beyond the Cabinet’s measures, the Ministry of Defense will offer welfare benefits and special rights to families of deceased military officers as recognition for their sacrifices in safeguarding national sovereignty.





Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, along with acting Prime Minister Mr. Maris Sngiampong, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ms. Jiraporn Sindhuphrai, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, visited Surin Province to collaborate directly with local communities. Their goal is to collect information and suggestions from both the public and officials to formulate relief plans for agricultural, livestock, and residential damage, which will then be submitted to the Cabinet as part of the second phase of relief efforts.





The government has tasked seven ministers to visit 12 temporary shelters across the provinces of Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, and Ubon Ratchathani. This initiative, which began on August 9, 2015, aims to expedite relief measures. For instance, Ms. Jiraporn Sindhuphrai visited Surin Province, while Mr. Pongkawin Juangroongruangkit, Minister of Labor, followed suit. Other ministers, including Mr. Sorawong Thienthong and Ms. Manoporn Charoensri, visited Sisaket Province, and Mr. Atthakorn Sirilathayakorn and Mr. Tewan Liptapallop went to Buriram Province. Ms. Teerarat Samretwanit visited Ubon Ratchathani Province.





Mr. Jirayu also addressed the compensation issue for the 7-11 convenience store at the PTT Ban Phue gas station in Kantharalak District, damaged by a BM-21 bombing. The Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) clarified that the incident, classified as a border clash rather than a state of war, mandates that insurance companies provide coverage. Therefore, insured members of the public should promptly review their benefits.

