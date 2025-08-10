Minister Atthakorn Expedites Relief Efforts in Buriram Following Border Clashes



Buriram: “Atthakon” visited Buriram to quickly survey damage to agricultural areas and livestock. Atthakon visited Buriram Province to assist farmers, launching a convoy of “Royal Grass and Animal Feed.” He also expedited a survey and restoration of damaged agricultural and livestock areas, and proposed additional compensation to the Cabinet.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Atthakorn Sirilathayakorn, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said during a visit to Buriram Province to offer moral support to Ministry of Agriculture officials and farmers affected by the border clashes that it was good news that no officials or officers were injured or lost, and that most people have gradually returned to their homes. However, the challenges facing life after the incident remain, with damage to life, property, and the public’s mental well-being. These efforts require ongoing rehabilitation and support from the government.





Mr. Atthakorn stated that, regarding damaged agricultural and livestock areas, they are unable to conduct a comprehensive survey today, as many areas remain dangerous. Therefore, he must prioritize the safety of officials. However, once they are able to access the areas, they will expedite the survey to ensure no damage is missed. This information will be presented to the Cabinet for assistance, including support for agricultural tools, equipment, and production factors, ensuring farmers receive the most effective assistance.





“This field visit was a direct response to farmers’ concerns to provide assistance and relief measures that meet their true needs. I will continue to monitor the progress of the project until the situation returns to normal. I have coordinated with all relevant agencies to urgently restore the livelihoods of farmers in the area. I have also worked with the Ministry of Interior to utilize funds from various funds to provide relief to affected individuals and farmers,” said Mr. Atthakorn.





Buriram Province has data on affected areas and animals in three districts: Ban Kruat District, with 118 villages in nine subdistricts and 220 farmer households; Lahan Sai District, with 27 villages in six subdistricts and 359 farmer households; and Chaloem Phra Kiat District, with 27 villages in two subdistricts and 11 farmer households. The animal feed donated this time includes 3,510 cows, 161 buffalo, 694 pigs, and 307 dogs and cats, totaling 4,672 animals. The fighting resulted in the deaths of farmer livestock: three cows (3 farmers), and five pigs (2 farmers).

