Pheu Thai MP Highlights Joint Effort in Border Mission



Bangkok: Pheu Thai MP Khattiya Sawatdipol has emphasized the collaborative nature of border operations, noting they are a unified effort under the NBTC’s umbrella.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Khattiya, a party-list MP and deputy spokesperson for the Pheu Thai Party, referenced the latest Nida Poll results, which indicate higher public trust in the military compared to the government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She encouraged a holistic view, urging the public to recognize that all relevant government agencies work collectively as part of the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Administration Center (TCSA). This center was established in June and unites various sectors such as the Ministry of Defense, the National Security Council, and the Ministry of Interior, among others.





The joint mission under Team Thailand includes diverse roles and coordination aimed at preserving national sovereignty and citizen safety. The military, while pivotal as a frontline force, operates in concert with other sectors rather than independently. Each agency contributes to achieving shared objectives, demonstrating that success in border operations requires the collective efforts of all involved parties.

