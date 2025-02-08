Former Police Sergeant Shoots Three After Dog Fight Escalation



Songkhla: A former police sergeant and current village headman, Mr. Boonmanop, aged 56, is being sought by authorities after a violent confrontation at a rubber plantation in Tambon Khao Rup Chang, Amphoe Mueang Songkhla. The incident, which stemmed from a dog fight, resulted in the death of one individual and injuries to two others.





According to Thai News Agency, the conflict began when the dog of Mr. Winakorn, one of the injured parties, engaged in a fight with the dog of Mr. Boonmanop. The altercation prompted Mr. Winakorn to call for assistance from Mr. Thiraphong and his father, Mr. Prasan, in hopes of resolving the misunderstanding peacefully. However, the situation quickly escalated when Mr. Boonmanop brandished a firearm and shot Mr. Prasan in the stomach.





Mr. Thiraphong, aged 42, attempted to shield his father from further harm but was tragically shot twice in the chest, resulting in his death. The bullet pierced his heart, leading to his untimely demise at the scene. Mr. Prasan, aged 65, remains in critical condition, while Mr. Winakorn, aged 67, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.





Three 11 mm bullet casings were recovered from the scene. In the aftermath of the shooting, Mr. Boonmanop fled the scene on a motorcycle. Law enforcement officers are actively searching for him as part of their ongoing investigation into the incident.

