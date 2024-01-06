Excavation found a layer of sand causing Rama 2 Road to collapse.



Bangkok, Due to the collapse of Rama 2 Road, excavators found a layer of sand that caused the water supply tunnel of the waterworks to leak causing the road to collapse. Accelerate the inspection of all new soil layers.

Due to the case yesterday evening (January 5, 2024), there was an incident where the road collapsed. Around Rama 2 Road, in front of the Susco gas station. Kanchanaphisek Road Heading towards Rama 2 level, Khlong Bang Bon Subdistrict, Bang Bon District, Bangkok

From the preliminary inspection It was found that the incident was caused by a construction project of the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority. By drilling below the surface there are problems. This causes the soil in the tunnel to subside and flow out, causing the road to collapse. Relevant officials from the Lost Roads Department and the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority You have to check every half hour. to assess the situation until the morning The point where the road collapsed A total of 4 lanes have collapsed, 2 parallel lanes a

nd 2 main lanes, causing cars to be able to travel only in the 2 rightmost main lanes only.

Late today, Mr. Kritchanon Aiyapanya, Assistant Minister of the Ministry of Transport As a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport Assigned by Mr. Suriya Therefore, Rungruangkit Minister of Transport Visit the area to inspect the work site. before revealing that Initially, the cause of this road collapse incident was It was caused by the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority digging a water delivery tunnel according to the construction project of the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority, the first phase, from Kanchanaphisek Road to Kanlapapakrit Road, a distance of 1.3 kilometers, a depth of approximately 30 meters, from the original estimate. It is a type of clay. But in fact There is also sandy soil. As a result, one piece of the tunnel construction wall was broken from a total of 5 pieces. After that, water and sand flowed into the excavation tunnel. During the excavation, a layer of sand was found. causing sand to flo

w down and pile up in the tunnel As a result, the road collapsed by approximately 60 centimeters.

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured or killed. But if anyone has suffered from this case of road collapse You can contact the Nakhon Luang Waterworks Authority. Ready to take responsibility and compensate the people who have suffered.

However, from asking officials of the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority about ways to prevent this from happening again, it was learned that after this, the entire topsoil layer must be inspected again before digging further to ensure that this kind of incident does not occur. more Guidelines for solving problems Temporary road rehabilitation will be completed within today. We will also explore improving the road so that it can be used permanently. We will plan road repairs so as not to affect the people. Initially, repairs will be made during the night and the road will be closed for 4 hours per day.

In addition, last afternoon, the Facebook page “Ministry of Tr

ansport Public Relations” provided information that After this, the entire project will be surveyed again. To repair and restore the road surface to be permanently usable. The Highway Department has had engineers and experts go to the area to inspect the process. Whether the construction method of the said project is in accordance with the design MWA has requested permission for or not? and allow MWA officials to proceed with meticulous care in accordance with engineering principles.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport We have also prepared to send an order letter regarding prevention guidelines and various safety measures to relevant agencies. Every project must have another survey of the soil conditions, so people can be confident that this kind of thing will not happen again.

Source: Thai News Agency