Election Commission Schedules By-Election for Bueng Kan’s Constituency 2



Bueng Kan: The Election Commission (EC) has approved the plan for the election of the Member of Parliament for Bueng Kan Province, Constituency 2, to fill the vacant position. The election is scheduled for Sunday, March 30, and applications are scheduled for March 5-9, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the location specified by the election director for the constituency. The election of the Member of Parliament for Bueng Kan, Constituency 2, includes Seka District, Bueng Khong Long District, and Bung Khla District.





According to Thai News Agency, the by-election is an important event to fill the vacant parliamentary seat. The detailed schedule allows potential candidates to prepare their applications and campaign for the forthcoming election day. The specified districts play a crucial role in this electoral process, as they are the areas from which the new Member of Parliament will be elected.

