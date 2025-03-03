Search
Close this search box.

Election Commission Schedules By-Election for Bueng Kan’s Constituency 2


Bueng Kan: The Election Commission (EC) has approved the plan for the election of the Member of Parliament for Bueng Kan Province, Constituency 2, to fill the vacant position. The election is scheduled for Sunday, March 30, and applications are scheduled for March 5-9, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the location specified by the election director for the constituency. The election of the Member of Parliament for Bueng Kan, Constituency 2, includes Seka District, Bueng Khong Long District, and Bung Khla District.



According to Thai News Agency, the by-election is an important event to fill the vacant parliamentary seat. The detailed schedule allows potential candidates to prepare their applications and campaign for the forthcoming election day. The specified districts play a crucial role in this electoral process, as they are the areas from which the new Member of Parliament will be elected.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
March 2025
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.